Yaya DaCosta & Brian Tee Play a Trivia Surgery Game

Tags: yaya dacosta, brian tee, yaya chicago med, brian chicago med, choi chicago med, ethan chicago med, april chicago med, april sexton, ethan choi, operation game, operation, chicago med trivia, chicago med game, chicago med behind the scenes
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.