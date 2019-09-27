Will and Phillip Get Into a Confrontation Over Natalie

Tags: chicago med, chicago med season 5, season 5 premiere, natalie and will, natalie, torrey devitto, will, nick gehlfuss, natalie and phillip, phillip, ian harding, engaged, car accident, unconscious, love triangle, chicago med love triangle
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.