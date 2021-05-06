Main Content

Chicago Med
S6 E1305/05/21

What a Tangled Web We Weave
An auto accident sends Goodwin into a spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Manning's secretive behavior begins to draw the attention of Marcel and Halstead.

Appearing:Oliver PlattS. MerkersonNick GehlfussYaya DaCostaColin DonnellBrian TeeTorrey DeVittoRachel DiPillo
S6 E1342 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
