Tags: oliver platt, daniel charles, nick gehlfuss, will halstead, yaya dacosta, april sexton, torrey devitto, natalie manning, brian tee, s epatha merkerson, dominic rains, watch chicago med, Episode 13, season 6, Hospital, Chicago, one chicago, medical drama, chicago med
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.