Natalie and Maggie witness a pickup truck plow through a street fair and must make tough decisions on the fly. At the hospital, doctors and nurses are on high alert with the influx of patients. Dr. Charles' ex-wife comes to town with news.

Available until 09/26/19

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo