Main Content

Chicago Med
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 6

S6 E1505/19/21

Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies
Also available on the nbc app

Marcel worries he made a surgical error when a recent transplant patient comes in with complications. Carol is once again in distress. Halstead and Manning must take action to right their wrong.

Available until 11/12/21
Appearing:Oliver PlattS. MerkersonNick GehlfussYaya DaCostaColin DonnellBrian TeeTorrey DeVittoRachel DiPillo
Tags: oliver platt, daniel charles, nick gehlfuss, will halstead, yaya dacosta, april sexton, torrey devitto, natalie manning, brian tee, s epatha merkerson, dominic rains, watch chicago med, Episode 15, season 6, Hospital, Chicago, one chicago, medical drama, chicago med
S6 E1542 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
  • Season 6

Episodes

S6 E16 | 05/26/21
I Will Come to Save You
S6 E15 | 05/19/21
Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies
S6 E14 | 05/12/21
A Red Pill, A Blue Pill
S6 E13 | 05/05/21
What a Tangled Web We Weave
S6 E12 | 04/21/21
Some Things Are Worth the Risk
S6 E11 | 04/07/21
Letting Go Only to Come Together
S6 E10 | 03/31/21
So Many Things We’ve Kept Buried
S6 E9 | 03/17/21
For the Want of a Nail
S6 E8 | 03/10/21
Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons
S6 E7 | 02/17/21
Better Is the Enemy of Good
S6 E6 | 02/10/21
Don't Want to Face This Now
S6 E5 | 02/03/21
When Your Heart Rules Your Head
S6 E4 | 01/27/21
In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission
S6 E3 | 01/13/21
Do You Know the Way Home?
S6 E2 | 11/18/20
Those Things Hidden in Plain Sight
S6 E1 | 11/11/20
When Did We Begin to Change
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Vanessa Knows About Maggie - Chicago Med
CLIP 05/31/21
Choi Gets Shot - Chicago Med
CLIP 05/27/21
Charles Tries to Keep a Patient from Jumping off a Balcony - Chicago Med
CLIP 05/24/21
Archer Helps a Patient Choose to Opt for Surgery - Chicago Med
CLIP 05/20/21
Archer's Empty Apology - Chicago Med
CLIP 05/17/21
Halstead Figures Out That Manning's Been Lying - Chicago Med
CLIP 05/13/21
Goodwin Makes an Unconventional Decision - Chicago Med
CLIP 05/10/21
Maggie Confides in Dr. Charles - Chicago Med
CLIP 05/06/21
Choi Pushes Archer in Order to Save a Patient - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/26/21
Halstead Makes a Confession to Virani - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/22/21
Manning and Crockett Take a Big Step in Their Relationship - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/11/21
Halstead's Patient Learns He Has a Brain Tumor - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/08/21
Crockett Reveals His Past to a Patient - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/04/21
Halstead's Patient Stuns Dr. Choi - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/01/21
Manning and Crockett Are Officially Together - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/21/21
Crockett and Manning's Relationship Gets Called Out - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/18/21
Charles Tells Susan Anna Was Pregnant - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/14/21
Essential Maggie Lockwood - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/13/21
Will Maggie Give up Auggie? - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/11/21
Essential April Sexton - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/27/21
Crockett Finally Faces His Past - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/21/21
Maggie Discovers Something Surprising About Auggie - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/18/21
Crockett Opens up About His Daughter's Death - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/14/21
Maggie Wants to Adopt Auggie - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/11/21
Set Tour with Nick Gehlfuss - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/10/21
Maggie's Strength Comes with a Burden - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/07/21
Manning Tells Anna Charles She's Pregnant - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/04/21
Choi Rips into Charles - Chicago Med
CLIP 01/28/21
Will Manning and Crockett Get Fired? - Chicago Med
CLIP 01/27/21
Manning Asks Crockett a Personal Question - Chicago Med
CLIP 01/17/21
Essential Ethan Choi - Chicago Med
CLIP 01/16/21
April Changes the Life of an Abducted Girl - Chicago Med
CLIP 01/14/21
April Fights COVID-19, but Is It Enough? - Chicago Med
CLIP 12/09/20
Halstead and Choi Butt Heads After Choi's Promotion - Chicago Med
CLIP 12/01/20
Crockett's Emotional Confession to Manning - Chicago Med
CLIP 11/15/20
Halstead Leans on Charles as Asher Recovers from Her Overdose - Chicago Med
CLIP 11/11/20
Charles Gets Personal with Reese About Loss - Chicago Med
CLIP 10/27/20
Six Things You Need to Know - Chicago Med
CLIP 10/21/20
Manning Has Evidence That Can Keep Marcel from Getting Arrested for Murder - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/17/20
Choi Puts Himself into a Hostage Situation to Try to Save a Child - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/15/20
Choi Reaches a Breaking Point with April - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/10/20
Maggie and Ben Make a Big Decision About Auggie - Chicago Med
CLIP 04/08/20
April Cannot Understand Why Choi Isn't Angry over Her Kiss with Marcel - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/27/20
Does an Alzheimer’s Patient's Previous Wishes Override Their Current Request to Live? - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/25/20
Maggie and Ben Get Married - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/20/20
Happy 100th Episode! - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/18/20
April Finally Tells Choi About Her Kiss with Crockett - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/18/20
Maggie Gets Her Blood Tests Results - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/06/20
Jay Halstead and P.D. Surround Where an Escaped Con Holds Manning and Marcel Hostage - Chicago Med
CLIP 03/04/20
Choi and Marcel Have Differing Opinions on What It Means to Do No Harm - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/28/20
An Unexpected Father-Daughter Relationship - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/20/20
An Abused Wife Worries About Her Husband's Reaction After Surgery - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/14/20
Charles and Curry Remove a Patient's Ventilator - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/12/20
Halstead Is Concerned About a Doctor at Med Who Is a Known Addict - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/07/20
Charles Convinces a Patient's Parents to Surrender Their Son to the Hospital - Chicago Med
CLIP 02/05/20
Halstead Thinks He Is Not Cut Out to Work at the Safe Injection Site - Chicago Med
CLIP 01/24/20
Marcel Takes a Big Risk in an Attempt to Save Two Children - Chicago Med
CLIP 01/22/20
Halstead Decides If He Will Help at an Unsanctioned Safe Injection Site - Chicago Med
CLIP 01/17/20
April Wants to Try IVF - Chicago Med
CLIP 01/15/20
Choi Comes Home Early and Proposes to April
CLIP 01/10/20
Maggie Is About to Go In For Radiation When Ben Gets Life Changing News
CLIP 01/08/20
Sweet Tweets with One Chicago
CLIP 11/26/19
Manning Tells Halstead That She Remembers the Night of the Accident
CLIP 11/22/19
CeCe Asks Charles to Remarry
CLIP 11/20/19
The Virus Is Attacking Ben’s Organs
CLIP 11/15/19
Should I Jump Off This Roof?
CLIP 11/13/19
My Lips Are Burning
CLIP 11/08/19
Coming Back with a Court Order
CLIP 11/06/19
Manning's Arrest
CLIP 10/30/19
That's One Angry Belly!
CLIP 10/25/19
Open This Door!
CLIP 10/23/19
Let Me Out!
CLIP 10/18/19
What Happened Here?
CLIP 10/16/19
Dr. Choi's Patient Goes to Extremes
CLIP 10/11/19
Will and Natalie Butt Heads Over Who Is in Charge of a Case
CLIP 10/09/19
Get Them Out!
CLIP 10/04/19
Do You Love Him?
CLIP 10/02/19
Dr. Connor Rhodes' Journey
CLIP 09/27/19
Will and Phillip Get Into a Confrontation Over Natalie
CLIP 09/27/19
Dr. Connor Rhodes Says Goodbye
CLIP 09/25/19
Get Ready for the New Season with These Five Things You Need to Know
CLIP 09/20/19
April and Ethan: A Complicated Love
CLIP 08/07/19
April and Ethan... and Emily
CLIP 07/17/19
April and Ethan Trivia
CLIP 06/05/19
Brain Surgery
CLIP 05/24/19
Charles and Caroline Get Married
CLIP 05/22/19
Time of Death: 17:42
CLIP 05/17/19
I Want to Marry You, Again
CLIP 05/15/19
Bernie Seeks Ethan
CLIP 05/10/19
Suicide Cultist Refuses Treatment
CLIP 05/08/19
We'll Figure It Out
CLIP 04/26/19
Goodwin Takes Control
CLIP 04/24/19
Ethan Meets His Nephew
CLIP 04/05/19
Chicago Moment: Call Robin; No Cops
CLIP 04/03/19
Don't Tell My Parents
CLIP 03/31/19
Good Memories
CLIP 03/29/19
Cystic Fibrosis
CLIP 03/27/19
I'm Ready to Go
CLIP 03/01/19
Chicago Moment: New Sparks
CLIP 02/27/19
Chaos at the Street Fair
CLIP 02/22/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.