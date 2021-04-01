Main Content

S6 E10

So Many Things We’ve Kept Buried
Marcel deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks. Halstead and Choi clash over a pregnant patient with an irregular heartbeat.

Appearing:Oliver PlattS. MerkersonNick GehlfussYaya DaCostaColin DonnellBrian TeeTorrey DeVittoRachel DiPillo
Tags: oliver platt, daniel charles, nick gehlfuss, will halstead, yaya dacosta, april sexton, torrey devitto, natalie manning, brian tee, s epatha merkerson, dominic rains, watch chicago med, episode 10, season 6, Hospital, Chicago, one chicago, medical drama, chicago med
S6 E1042 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
