Should I Jump Off This Roof?

Tags: chicago med, chicago med season 5, chicago med season 5 episode 7, watch chicago med, too close to the sun, charles, daniel charles, dr. charles, oliver platt, dr. choi, choi, ethan choi, ethan, Dennis, Followers, jump off the roof
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.