Also available on the NBC app

When a pregnant woman arrives in preterm labor with a pre-existing condition, Manning can't wait for an O.B. to deliver the baby. Watch an all-new episode of Chicago Med, Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo