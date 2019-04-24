Never Let You Go

The hospital goes into lockdown mode when a man with a gun holds medical staff hostage. Goodwin is forced to make a tough decision. Dr. Rhodes begins to realize his time with his father is getting short.
Tags: Chicago Med, oliver platt, daniel charles, nick gehlfuss, will halstead, yaya dacosta, april sexton, colin donnell, connor rhodes, norma kuhling, ava bekker, torrey devitto, natalie manning, brian tee, s epatha merkerson, gun, hostage, watch chicago med on nbc, chicago med episode
