Never Going Back to Normal

Also available on the NBC app

Will and Natalie battle for their lives after a car accident; an investigation is launched following the suspicious death of Cornelius Rhodes; Maggie receives life-changing news; Dr. Charles cuts his honeymoon short to tend to a patient.

Available until 09/26/20

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo