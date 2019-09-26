Never Going Back to Normal

PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
Will and Natalie battle for their lives after a car accident; an investigation is launched following the suspicious death of Cornelius Rhodes; Maggie receives life-changing news; Dr. Charles cuts his honeymoon short to tend to a patient.
Available until 09/26/20
Appearing:Oliver PlattS. MerkersonNick GehlfussYaya DaCostaColin DonnellBrian TeeTorrey DeVittoRachel DiPillo
Tags: oliver platt, daniel charles, nick gehlfuss, will halstead, yaya dacosta, april sexton, colin donnell, connor rhodes, norma kuhling, ava bekker, torrey devitto, natalie manning, brian tee, s epatha merkerson, watch chicago med on nbc, chicago med episode, season premiere
S5 E142 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Most Recent
- Most Recent
- Highlight
- Sneak Peek
- Web Exclusive
Clips (98)
Dr. Connor Rhodes Says Goodbye
CLIP 09/25/19
Get Ready for the New Season with These Five Things You Need to Know
CLIP 09/20/19
April and Ethan: A Complicated Love
CLIP 08/07/19
April and Ethan... and Emily
CLIP 07/17/19
How Well Do You Know April and Ethan's Love Story?
CLIP 06/05/19
Anxious Patient Panics During Brain Surgery
CLIP 05/24/19
Chicago Moment: Charles and Caroline Get Married
CLIP 05/22/19
Time of Death: 17:42
CLIP 05/17/19
I Want to Marry You, Again
CLIP 05/15/19
Bernie Seeks Ethan's Help with Erectile Dysfunction
CLIP 05/10/19
Chicago Moment: Suicide Cultist Refuses Treatment
CLIP 05/08/19
We'll Figure It Out
CLIP 04/26/19
Chicago Moment: Goodwin Takes Control
CLIP 04/24/19
Ethan Meets His Nephew
CLIP 04/05/19
Chicago Moment: Call Robin; No Cops
CLIP 04/03/19
Don't Tell My Parents - Season 4, Episode 18
CLIP 03/31/19
Good Memories
CLIP 03/29/19
Chicago Moment: Teens with Cystic Fibrosis Have One Moment Together
CLIP 03/27/19
I'm Ready to Go
CLIP 03/01/19
Chicago Moment: New Sparks
CLIP 02/27/19
Chaos at the Street Fair
CLIP 02/22/19
Chicago Moment: Charles Visits His Mom
CLIP 02/20/19
Maggie Offers a Patient Her Kidney
CLIP 02/15/19
Chicago Moment: Get Some Help
CLIP 02/13/19
Friends?
CLIP 02/08/19
Chicago Moment: Natalie Returns Will's Ring
CLIP 02/06/19
Crash Site Decompression
CLIP 01/25/19
Chicago Moment: Bad Feelings
CLIP 01/23/19
Puppets
CLIP 01/18/19
Chicago Moment: Separate Shifts
CLIP 01/16/19
Medical Trivia with Colin Donnell
CLIP 01/15/19
Strong Reaction
CLIP 01/11/19
Chicago Moment: What Did He Tell You?
CLIP 01/09/19
Season 4, Episode 10 - Manning Must Perform an Emergency C-Section
CLIP 01/04/19
Yaya DaCosta & Brian Tee Play a Trivia Surgery Game
CLIP 12/19/18
Power Drill Surgery
CLIP 12/07/18
Chicago Moment: Protective Custody
CLIP 12/05/18
Charles’ Phantom Itch Experiment
CLIP 11/16/18
Chicago Moment: Natalie, I Want to Marry You
CLIP 11/14/18
Trust Your Instincts
CLIP 11/09/18
Chicago Moment: Vicki Glass Returns
CLIP 11/07/18
Kidnapped Girl Meets Her Birth Mother
CLIP 11/02/18
Chicago Moment: Will and Natalie’s Engagement Party
CLIP 10/31/18
Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto Play a Trivia Surgery Game
CLIP 10/27/18
Will Keeps a Secret from Natalie
CLIP 10/26/18
Emily Meets Bernie’s Family
CLIP 10/24/18
Will Halstead: Doctor and Undercover Cop
CLIP 10/19/18
Chicago Moment: Bernie Asks Ethan for a Chance
CLIP 10/17/18
Deleted Scene: Give Ethan a Break
CLIP 10/16/18
Father Shoots Himself to Donate Kidney
CLIP 10/12/18
Chicago Moment: Jay Tells Will About Ray Burke
CLIP 10/10/18
Deleted Scene: Wedding Plans
CLIP 10/09/18
Charles Diagnoses Otis
CLIP 10/05/18
Chicago Moment: Kidd Recovers
CLIP 10/03/18
Eyes and Ears
CLIP 09/28/18
Chicago Moment: Charles Visits Robert Haywood
CLIP 09/26/18
4 Beats from Season 3
CLIP 09/19/18
A Manstead Story: Will and Natalie from the Beginning
CLIP 05/17/18
Give It Up
CLIP 05/16/18
Share the Moment: Proposals
CLIP 05/15/18
All Your Fault
CLIP 05/09/18
Share the Moment: Confidence
CLIP 05/08/18
The Most Gratifying Day
CLIP 05/02/18
Share the Moment: Suspicious
CLIP 05/01/18
Confessions
CLIP 04/25/18
They Will Fire You
CLIP 04/24/18
Fault
CLIP 04/18/18
Share the Moment: It'll Break You
CLIP 04/17/18
Playing the Odds
CLIP 04/11/18
Share the Moment: Exorcism
CLIP 04/10/18
I Need a Break
CLIP 04/04/18
Share the Moment: Trust Me
CLIP 04/03/18
Blackmail
CLIP 03/28/18
Share the Moment: Let Him Go
CLIP 03/27/18
A Good Life
CLIP 03/21/18
Share the Moment: My Reward
CLIP 03/20/18
Haywood's Game
CLIP 03/07/18
Share the Moment: Idiots Like You
CLIP 03/06/18
Conquering Fear
CLIP 02/28/18
Share the Moment: Her Choice
CLIP 02/27/18
Open Mouth Surgery
CLIP 02/07/18
Share the Moment: Feel the Love
CLIP 02/06/18
Fear
CLIP 01/24/18
Share the Moment: It Did Today
CLIP 01/23/18
You Won't Feel a Thing
CLIP 01/17/18
Share the Moment: Phantom Limbs
CLIP 01/16/18
Why Won't You Help Me?
CLIP 01/10/18
Share the Moment: Robin's Flight
CLIP 01/09/18
You Killed Him
CLIP 01/02/18
Share the Moment: Feelings
CLIP 01/02/18
It's Not Your Fault, Dr. Reese
CLIP 12/13/17
Share the Moment: Happy Holidays
CLIP 12/12/17
Maybe I Do
CLIP 12/06/17
Share the Moment: Comfort
CLIP 12/05/17
Three Romances
CLIP 11/29/17
Share the Moment: People Like You
CLIP 11/28/17
Stop Torturing Yourself
CLIP 11/22/17
Share the Moment: It's You
CLIP 11/21/17
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.