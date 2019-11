Also available on the NBC app

As the team fights to save a car accident victim, Dr. Charles observes a young boy's growing fascination in their efforts. After speaking to the child on what he's witnessed, Dr. Charles is unnerved by the boy's reaction.

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo