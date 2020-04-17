Also available on the nbc app

As the police put Marcel (Dominic Rains) in handcuffs, Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) approach with evidence that could save him.

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo