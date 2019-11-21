Also available on the NBC app

April receives unfortunate news that makes her question her future with Ethan. Dr. Charles and Maggie see tough times on the horizon. Natalie’s memory from the accident starts to return.

Available until 09/26/20

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo