How Far Would You Go to Save Your First Love?

Tags: nbc chicago med, chicago med inherent bias, season 2 episode 7, watch chicago med video, watch inherent bias video, s epatha merkerson sharon goodwin, brian tee ethan choi, torrey devitto natalie manning
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.