Also available on the nbc app

Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) has a session with Charles (Oliver Platt) to destress as Asher (Jessy Schram) recovers from her overdose and the COVID pandemic rages on.

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo