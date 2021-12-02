Main Content

Chicago Med
RETURNS DECEMBER 8 | WEDNESDAY 8/7c

Halstead Believes a Mother Is Overmedicating Her SonChicago Med

CLIP12/02/21
Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Hammer (Kristen Hager) disagree over whether they think a mother is intentionally overmedicating her child.

Appearing:Oliver PlattS. MerkersonNick GehlfussYaya DaCostaColin DonnellBrian TeeTorrey DeVittoRachel DiPillo
Tags: Chicago, chicago med, one chicago, chicago wednesday, one chicago wednesday, one chicago on nbc, chicago med on nbc, Halstead, will, will halstead, nick gehlfuss, hammer, stevie, stevie hammer, hammer and halstead, halstead and hammer, hamstead, munchausen syndrome
S7 E22 minTV-PGHighlightDramaPrimetime
