Tags: chicago med finale, robert haywood, serial killer, daniel charles, stuffed monkey, give it up, new heart, heart attack, sarah reese, michel gill, sarah reese father, Heart Failure, chicago med season 3 episode 20, episode 320, season finale, the tipping point
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.