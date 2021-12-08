Using a face-aging app, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps a patient picture herself having a future.
Appearing:
Tags: Chicago, one chicago, chicago med, Chicago P.D., one chicago wednesday, chicago wednesday, dr. charles, Daniel, daniel charles, dr. daniel charles, aging app, app, psychology, Tumor, neck tumor, Surgery, tumor surgery, neck scarf
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.