Tags: april sexton, ethan choi, april chicago med, ethan chicago med, brian tee, yaya dacosta, natalie chicago med, noah chicago med, roland buck iii, noah sexton, deleted scene, chicago med deleted scenes, chicago med deleted scene, april ethan chicago med
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.