Tags: chicago med, chicago wednesday, one chicago, Chicago Fire, cruz, joe cruz, joe minoso, choi, dr. choi, ethan, ethan choi, brian tee, archer, dean archer, dr. archer, steven weber, choi and archer, PTSD, anxiety, i need you
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.