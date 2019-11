Also available on the NBC app

April gets shocking news about her health; Dr. Choi and Dr. Charles discuss Dr. Choi's new "partner" in the fight against PTSD; Sarah quits pathology; and Dr. Rhodes bids farewell to a friend on the Season 1 finale of Chicago Med.

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo