Halstead is backed into a corner after unknowingly making a deal with a gangster; Manning fights for her dying patient, who is not a U.S. citizen; Rhodes and Bekker clash in the OR; and Choi is shocked when he meets Emily's new boyfriend.

Available until 09/26/19

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo