Tags: chicago med, chicago med season 5, chicago med season 5 episode 11, watch chicago med, the ground shifts beneath us, crockett marcel, Crockett, marcel, dr. marcel, choi, ethan choi, dr. choi, april, april sexton, april and ethan, ivf
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.