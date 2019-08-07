Tags: chicago med, chicago med season 4, one chicago, april, ethan, april and ethan, ethan choi, dr. ethan choi, april sexton, dr choi, yaya dacosta, brian tee, trapped under car, car, severide, kiss, i'm late, late period, april's late
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.