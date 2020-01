Also available on the NBC app

Dr. Halstead's terminally ill patient has a do-not-resuscitate order in place. When she dies before Dr. Halstead can enter her into a promising clinical trial, he makes a decision that will have serious repercussions for his career.

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo