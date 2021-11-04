Main Content

Chicago Med
SEASON PREMIERE SEPT 21 | WEDNESDAY 8/7c

S7 E711/03/21

A Square Peg in a Round Hole

Marcel helps Blake replace a patient’s liver. Taylor tries to prove herself. Halstead continues to pursue the truth about Cooper. Choi gets closer to returning to life in the ED.

TV-14S7 E7 42 minDrama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Oliver PlattS. Epatha MerkersonNick GehlfussYaya DaCostaColin DonnellBrian TeeTorrey DeVittoRachel DiPillo
Available until 09/22/22
Go to show page
Tags: chicago med, chicago med nbc, one chicago, oliver platt, daniel charles, nick gehlfuss, will halstead, s epatha merkerson, dominic rains, brian tee, ethan choi, marlyne barrett, kristen hager, steven weber, guy lockard, season 7, Episode 7
  • Season 7

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.