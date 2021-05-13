Also available on the nbc app

Third-year med students begin their rotation in the ED, and Maggie keeps a careful eye on one of them. Manning, whose mom’s health takes another decline, tries to cover up how she broke the rules to treat her.

Appearing: Oliver Platt S. Merkerson Nick Gehlfuss Yaya DaCosta Colin Donnell Brian Tee Torrey DeVitto Rachel DiPillo