Chicago Med
SEASON PREMIERE SEP 22 | WEDNESDAY 8/7c

S6 E1405/12/21

A Red Pill, A Blue Pill
Third-year med students begin their rotation in the ED, and Maggie keeps a careful eye on one of them. Manning, whose mom’s health takes another decline, tries to cover up how she broke the rules to treat her.

Appearing:Oliver PlattS. MerkersonNick GehlfussYaya DaCostaColin DonnellBrian TeeTorrey DeVittoRachel DiPillo
Tags: oliver platt, daniel charles, nick gehlfuss, will halstead, yaya dacosta, april sexton, torrey devitto, natalie manning, brian tee, s epatha merkerson, dominic rains, watch chicago med, Episode 14, season 6, Hospital, Chicago, one chicago, medical drama, chicago med
S6 E1442 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
