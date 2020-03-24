Main Content

Your Favorite One Chicago Actors Learn What Office Character They Are - Chicago Fire

CLIP03/24/20

Actors from Chicago Fire, Med and P.D. take a quiz based on their eating habits to determine which character they are from The Office.

Drama Primetime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Jesse SpencerTaylor KinneyEamonn WalkerJoe MinosoYuri SardarovChristian StolteKara Killmer
Tags: one chicago, the office, Chicago Fire, chicago med, chicago pd, christian stolte, mouch, Miranda rae mayo, stella kidd, joe minoso, joe cruz, Tracy Spiridakos, upton, lisseth chavez, rojas, brian tee, choi, yaya dacosta, april, LaRoyce Hawkins, atwater
