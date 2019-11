Also available on the NBC app

As the firemen help a graffiti artist down from a ladder, Detective Voight arrives on the scene continuing to threaten Casey, this time by throwing Hallie's name into the mix.

Appearing: Jesse Spencer Taylor Kinney Monica Raymund Eamonn Walker Lauren German David Eigenberg Jason Beghe

S1 E6 3 min Highlight Drama Primetime

2013 Open 4 Business Productions LLC All Rights Reserved