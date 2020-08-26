Main Content

Chicago Fire
RETURNS 2021 | WEDNESDAYS 9/8c

These Sexy Chicago Moments Really Sizzle

Clips

Speeches from Chicago Fire, Med and P.D. to Get You Motivated for Anything - One Chicago
CLIP 11/21/20
Boden Wants Kidd to Take the Lieutenant's Test - Chicago Fire
CLIP 11/16/20
Casey Stays Overnight with Brett - Chicago Fire
CLIP 11/11/20
One Chicago First Look: Chicago Fire, Med and P.D. Are Back
CLIP 11/10/20
Haunted by Trauma, Mills Questions His Future - Chicago Fire
CLIP 11/10/20
9 Things You Need to Know - Chicago Fire
CLIP 10/28/20
One Chicago Love Stories
CLIP 10/20/20
Casey Confronts a Political Danger - Chicago Fire
CLIP 10/19/20
One Chicago Relationship Chart
CLIP 10/07/20
We Love the Ladies of One Chicago
CLIP 09/23/20
These Sexy Chicago Moments Really Sizzle
CLIP 08/26/20
Severide and Voight Collide After a Massive Fire - One Chicago
CLIP 08/12/20
One Chicago, One Family, One Home
CLIP 08/03/20
The Men of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. Are Feeling the Heat - One Chicago
CLIP 07/15/20
The Evolution of Mouch and Ritter's Friendship - Chicago Fire
CLIP 07/01/20
Every Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode Title - Chicago Fire
CLIP 06/03/20
Severide, Marcel and Manning Work Together to Save Two Children Trapped on a Bus - One Chicago
CLIP 05/27/20
Joe Minoso, Nick Gehlfuss and Brian Tee Welcome You to the New One Chicago YouTube Channel
CLIP 05/12/20
The One Chicago Family Tests Their Knowledge of the Windy City - Chicago Fire
CLIP 05/08/20
Severide, Casey and 51 Arrive at a Car Crash Where a Driver Is Pinned Under a Casket - Chicago Fire
CLIP 04/17/20
Severide and Cruz Join Forces with Halstead and Upton - One Chicago
CLIP 04/15/20
Severide and Capp Find Themselves in the Middle of a Chemical Explosion - Chicago Fire
CLIP 04/15/20
Ritter and Gallo Showcase Their Social Media Video of Chicago Unity - Chicago Fire
CLIP 04/08/20
The Cast of Chicago Fire Gets Their Groove On - Chicago Fire
CLIP 04/07/20
Brett Awaits News as Her Pregnant Birth Mother Has a Complicated Delivery - Chicago Fire
CLIP 03/27/20
Severide, Ruzek and Seager Rush to Catch a Murder and Arson Suspect - Chicago Fire
CLIP 03/25/20
Your Favorite One Chicago Actors Learn What Office Character They Are - Chicago Fire
CLIP 03/24/20
Casey, Severide and 51 Try to Save a Man Trapped Under a Forklift - Chicago Fire
CLIP 03/20/20
Chicago Fire and P.D. Congratulate Chicago Med on 100 Episodes
CLIP 03/18/20
Gallo and Casey Save a Six-Year-Old Boy from a Burning House - Chicago Fire
CLIP 03/18/20
Casey Helps a Woman Who Was Conned - Chicago Fire
CLIP 03/06/20
Casey Demands Severide Stand Down and Follow His Orders - Chicago Fire
CLIP 03/04/20
Fifty-One Reports to a Basement Blaze with Shots Fired - Chicago Fire
CLIP 02/28/20
Brett and Foster Try to Save Teenagers Who OD'ed - Chicago Fire
CLIP 02/26/20
Kidd Tries to Cheer Up Gallo - Chicago Fire
CLIP 02/14/20
Casey Is Trapped After a Gas Leak Causes a Fire - Chicago Fire
CLIP 02/12/20
Firehouse 51 and the City of Chicago Show Up for Each Other - Chicago Fire
CLIP 02/07/20
Severide's Done Some Digging on Gorsch, and It Looks Like He's in Trouble - Chicago Fire
CLIP 02/05/20
Severide and Casey Are Determined to Find Out Who Keeps Causing False Alarms - Chicago Fire
CLIP 01/24/20
Severide, Casey and Boden Lift an Oil Tank Off of a Dad of Two Kids - Chicago Fire
CLIP 01/22/20
Firehouse 51 Gets Caught in a Fire at a Laundromat - Chicago Fire (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/17/20
Severide, Casey and 51 Find Themselves in Conflict with Delaney and 20 - Chicago Fire (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/15/20
Mouch Delivers a Very Important Letter - Chicago Fire
CLIP 01/10/20
Brett and Foster Corner a Truck That Tries to Rush Them - Chicago Fire
CLIP 01/08/20
Med, Fire and P.D. Unite for the Good People of Chicago
CLIP 01/07/20
You Snooze, You... Win?
CLIP 12/18/19
The One Chicago Fans Want to Know
CLIP 12/03/19
What Are You Thankful For?
CLIP 11/28/19
Kidd's Exhaustion Leads to a Car Accident
CLIP 11/22/19
Dawson and Casey Reunite and Share an Evening Together
CLIP 11/20/19
Severide Puts in a Word for Kidd (Additional Scene)
CLIP 11/19/19
A Matter of Seconds
CLIP 11/15/19
Get Her!
CLIP 11/13/19
How Do the Casts of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Beat the Heat?
CLIP 11/13/19
Slamigan to the Rescue
CLIP 11/08/19
Don't Get Shot
CLIP 11/06/19
I Set the Fire
CLIP 11/01/19
Be the Pumpkin
CLIP 10/31/19
I Lost My Entire Family in That Fire
CLIP 10/30/19
Wreck Chaser
CLIP 10/25/19
We Need to Get These Cars Apart!
CLIP 10/23/19
A Billion Dollars' Worth of Research
CLIP 10/18/19
Tell 'Em About the Badlands!
CLIP 10/11/19
Ferris Wheel Rescue
CLIP 10/09/19
One Chicago: Whatever You Do... Don't Laugh!
CLIP 10/09/19
Chicago Crossover Event Trailer
CLIP 10/07/19
Anything but Another Dull Day in the CFD
CLIP 10/04/19
Brett's Change of Heart
CLIP 10/02/19
Brian? His Name Is Otis!
CLIP 09/27/19
Firefighters Down!
CLIP 09/27/19
Who Will Remember Our Work After We're Gone?
CLIP 09/25/19
Eight Things You Need to Know to Get Ready for the New Season!
CLIP 09/20/19
First Look: One Chicago
CLIP 09/18/19
Brett and Casey: Will They? Won't They?
CLIP 08/07/19
Boden Is Honest and Hates Egos
CLIP 07/24/19
Severide and Kidd Bring the Heat
CLIP 07/10/19
Chicago Fire S7 Episode Titles
CLIP 06/26/19
Sheffield Proposes to Brett!
CLIP 05/24/19
Emergency Evacuation
CLIP 05/22/19
Fan Voted: Best Chicago Moments
CLIP 05/21/19
Peer Support
CLIP 05/17/19
Church Evacuation
CLIP 05/15/19
The Team Looks for Missing Fingers
CLIP 05/12/19
The Exercise Bike
CLIP 05/10/19
Severide Goes on the Hunt
CLIP 05/08/19
The False Firefighter
CLIP 04/26/19
Chicago Moment: The Stowaway
CLIP 04/24/19
He's Just a Boy
CLIP 04/05/19
Cruz's Special Commendation
CLIP 04/03/19
Propane Tank Evacuation
CLIP 03/29/19
Where We Wear Our Badges
CLIP 03/27/19
Women of Chicago
CLIP 03/08/19
Back in the Turnout Coat
CLIP 03/01/19
One Chicago Celebrates Renewals
CLIP 02/28/19
Otis Opens for the Blackhawks
CLIP 02/27/19
What's in the Mug?
CLIP 02/22/19
Episodes

S8 E20 | 04/15/20
51's Original Bell
S8 E19 | 04/08/20
Light Things Up
S8 E18 | 03/25/20
I'll Cover You
