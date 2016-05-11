Chicago Fire
Stay with Me

CLIP05/10/16
The team is able to save several lives before a building's imminent collapse. As the building starts to implode, Borrelli rushes inside in an attempt to save his brother.

Appearing:Jesse SpencerTaylor KinneyMonica RaymundEamonn WalkerJoe MinosoYuri SardarovChristian StolteKara Killmer
