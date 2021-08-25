Main Content

Chicago Fire
RETURNS APRIL 6 | WEDNESDAY 9/8c ON NBC

Relive How Things Started for Mouch and See How Things Are Going NowOne Chicago

CLIP08/25/21
Also available on the nbc app

Compare Mouch (Christian Stolte) from the first season of Chicago Fire to how he's doing in Season 9.

Appearing:Jesse SpencerTaylor KinneyEamonn WalkerJoe MinosoChristian StolteKara Killmer
Tags: one chicago, one chicago nbc, Chicago Fire, mouch, christian stolte, randall mcholland, how it's going, how it started, mouch how it started, mouch how it's going, Season 1, Season 9, chicago fire season 1, chicago fire season 9, 51, firehouse 51
S9 E163 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
Universal Television
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 10
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.