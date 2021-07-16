Main Content

Chicago Fire
WEDNESDAYS 9/8c

Relive How Things Started for Matt Casey and See How Things Are Going Now - One Chicago

CLIP07/15/21
Compare Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) from the first episode of Chicago Fire in Season 1 to his latest appearance in Season 9.

Appearing:Jesse SpencerTaylor KinneyEamonn WalkerJoe MinosoChristian StolteKara Killmer
Tags: one chicago, one chicago nbc, Chicago Fire, matt casey, casey, Matt, Matthew Casey, jesse spencer, how it's going, how it started, Season 1, Season 9, chicago fire season 1, chicago fire season 9, 51, firehouse 51
S9 E163 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
