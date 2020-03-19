Things get personal for Casey and Gallo in the aftermath of a suburban house fire involving a mother and her young son. Herrmann campaigns for more respect. Kidd has an idea for giving back to her community.
Tags: Chicago Fire, season 8 episode 17, jesse spencer, taylor kinney, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, joe minoso, christian stolte, Kara Killmer, Miranda rae mayo, annie ilonzeh, severide, casey, boden, herrmann, joe cruz, mouch, brett, kidd, Foster, firehouse 51
