Main Content

Chicago Fire
WEDNESDAYS 9/8c

One Chicago First Look: Chicago Fire, Med and P.D. Are Back

CLIP11/10/20
Also available on the nbc app

Go behind the scenes for a first look at the new seasons of Chicago Fire, Med and P.D. returning to One Chicago Wednesdays, November 11 at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing:Jesse SpencerTaylor KinneyEamonn WalkerJoe MinosoChristian StolteKara Killmer
Tags: chicago wednesday, Chicago Fire, chicago med, chicago pd, Kelly Severide, taylor kinney, jesse spencer, joe minoso, joe cruz, christian stolte, David Eigenberg, Miranda rae mayo, Kara Killmer, annie ilonzeh, natalie manning, torrey devitto, maggie lockwood, marlyne barrett
S8 E202 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 10
  • Season 9
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.