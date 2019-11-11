Next: Severide Is on a Mission for Justice

Tags: Chicago Fire, chicago fire season 8, watch chicago fire preview, taylor kinney, Kelly Severide, tim hopper, tom van meter, firehouse 51, office of fire investigation, severide chicago fire, chicago fire severide, chicago fire taylor kinney, chicago fire video
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.