Tags: Chicago Fire, one chicago, chicago fire on nbc, 51, fifty-one, kidd, stella kidd, Miranda rae mayo, stellaride, boden, Chief Boden, boden and kidd, emotional, Thank You, appreciation, value each other, Eamonn Walker
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.