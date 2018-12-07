Main Content

Chicago Fire
SEASON PREMIERE SEPT 22 | WEDNESDAY 9/8c

Highway Pileup

CLIP12/07/18
Also available on the nbc app

The team pulls Chloe from a massive car crash.

Appearing:Jesse SpencerTaylor KinneyMonica RaymundEamonn WalkerJoe MinosoYuri SardarovChristian StolteKara Killmer
Tags: Chicago Fire, always a catch, always a catch chicago fire, chicago fire 709, chicago fire season 7 episode 9, chicago fire season 7, chicago fire highway, chicago fire chloe, Kristen Gutoskie, chicago fire cruz, chicago fire car accident
S7 E94 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 9
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.