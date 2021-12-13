Main Content

Chicago Fire
Casey Brings Griffin to the House Where Griffin's Dad DiedChicago Fire

CLIP10/08/21
Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Griffin (Cameron Scott Roberts) revisit the location where Griffin's father died.

Appearing:Jesse SpencerTaylor KinneyEamonn WalkerJoe MinosoChristian StolteKara Killmer
Tags: Chicago, one chicago, Chicago Fire, chicago wednesday, one chicago wednesday, casey, matt casey, Matthew Casey, Griffin, darden, griffin darden, house, house fire, Death, darden death, casey and griffin, darden and casey, jesse spencer, cameron scott roberts
S10 E33 minNRHighlightDramaPrimetime
Universal Television
