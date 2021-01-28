Main Content

Chicago Fire
Brett Notices Casey Take a Woman's Number - Chicago Fire

CLIP01/28/21
Casey (Jesse Spencer) gets a number from a woman he helped earlier in the day and Brett (Kara Killmer) is feeling a little jealous.

Appearing:Jesse SpencerTaylor KinneyEamonn WalkerJoe MinosoChristian StolteKara Killmer
Tags: Chicago Fire, one chicago, severide, taylor kinney, jesse spencer, Matthew Casey, Eamonn Walker, Chief Boden, joe minoso, joe cruz, dawson, Kara Killmer, Sylvie Brett, David Eigenberg, Christopher Herrmann, christian stolte, mouch, brett and casey
S9 E42 min
