Also available on the NBC app

Casey struggles to get Boden to sign off on an energetic new recruit; Foster extends an olive branch to her irritating new medic; Otis inspires Herrmann to seek new partners at Molly's; Brett realizes life in Fowlerton will take some getting used to.

Available until 09/26/20

Appearing: Jesse Spencer Taylor Kinney Eamonn Walker Joe Minoso Yuri Sardarov Christian Stolte Kara Killmer