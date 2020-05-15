Caprica
S1 E602/26/10

There Is Another Sky
While Joseph tries to reach out to his son Willie, the digital essence of his daughter Tamara tries to solve the mystery of where, and what, she is. Daniel finds himself fighting for his professional life.

S1 E644 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
S1 E1 | 01/22/10
Pilot - Part 1
S1 E2 | 01/22/10
Pilot - Part 2
S1 E3 | 01/29/10
Rebirth
S1 E4 | 02/05/10
Reins of a Waterfall
S1 E5 | 02/19/10
Gravedancing
S1 E6 | 02/26/10
There Is Another Sky
S1 E7 | 03/05/10
Know Thy Enemy
S1 E8 | 03/12/10
The Imperfections of Memory
S1 E9 | 03/19/10
Ghosts in the Machine
S1 E10 | 03/26/10
End of Line
S1 E11 | 10/05/10
Unvanquished
S1 E12 | 10/12/10
Retribution
S1 E13 | 10/19/10
Things We Lock Away
S1 E14 | 10/26/10
False Labor
S1 E15 | 01/04/11
Blowback
S1 E16 | 01/04/11
The Dirteaters
S1 E17 | 01/04/11
The Heavens Will Rise
S1 E18 | 01/04/11
Here Be Dragons
S1 E19 | 01/04/11
Apotheosis
