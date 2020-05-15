Daniel and Amanda search New Cap City for Zoe, while Lacy uncovers a mystery about the Cylons. On the eve of Apotheosis, Clarice and her family discover the truth about Amanda and the murder of their wife Mar-Beth.
Appearing:
Tags: caprica, science fiction, drama, spin off, prequel, Battlestar Galactica, androids, syfy, Eric Stoltz, Esai Morales, Paula Malcomson, Alessandra Torresani, Magda Apanowicz, polly walker, Sasha Roiz, meg tilly, scott porter, Ryan Robbins, ryan kennedy
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.