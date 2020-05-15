PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
Sam faces a ticking clock to set things right, and turns to an unlikely ally. Amanda has to decide just how much of herself she is willing to sacrifice to learn the truth about Clarice. Daniel struggles to recreate Zoe’s avatar program.
Appearing:
Tags: caprica, science fiction, drama, spin off, prequel, Battlestar Galactica, androids, syfy, Eric Stoltz, Esai Morales, Paula Malcomson, Alessandra Torresani, Magda Apanowicz, polly walker, Sasha Roiz, Brian Markinson, jorge montesi, Ben Cotton, Hiro Kanagawa
S1 E1444 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
- Season 1
Episodes
NEW
S1 E2 | 01/22/10
Pilot - Part 2
NEW
S1 E3 | 01/29/10
Rebirth
NEW
S1 E4 | 02/05/10
Reins of a Waterfall
NEW
S1 E5 | 02/19/10
Gravedancing
NEW
S1 E6 | 02/26/10
There Is Another Sky
NEW
S1 E7 | 03/05/10
Know Thy Enemy
NEW
S1 E8 | 03/12/10
The Imperfections of Memory
NEW
S1 E9 | 03/19/10
Ghosts in the Machine
NEW
S1 E10 | 03/26/10
End of Line
NEW
S1 E11 | 10/05/10
Unvanquished
NEW
S1 E12 | 10/12/10
Retribution
NEW
S1 E13 | 10/19/10
Things We Lock Away
NEW
S1 E14 | 10/26/10
False Labor
NEW
S1 E15 | 01/04/11
Blowback
NEW
S1 E16 | 01/04/11
The Dirteaters
NEW
S1 E17 | 01/04/11
The Heavens Will Rise
NEW
S1 E18 | 01/04/11
Here Be Dragons
NEW
S1 E19 | 01/04/11
Apotheosis
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.