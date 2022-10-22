Main Content

S2 E810/21/22

The Blitz

Six teams remain after the quarterfinals, but only four can advance to the semi-finals. Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning host.

TV-PGReality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode
Available until 09/09/23
Tags: capital one college bowl, nbc college bowl, season 2 episode 8, Peyton Manning, cooper manning, academic college bowl, the blitz, penn state, byu, brigham young university, Syracuse, university of georgia, uga, Columbia, Columbia University, uc santa barbara, ucsb
