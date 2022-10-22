Tags: capital one college bowl, nbc college bowl, season 2 episode 8, Peyton Manning, cooper manning, academic college bowl, the blitz, penn state, byu, brigham young university, Syracuse, university of georgia, uga, Columbia, Columbia University, uc santa barbara, ucsb
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.