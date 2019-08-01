Buck poses as a ruthless convict to free a cunning female prisoner who is the only person who can stop a pirate raiding Earth's shipping lanes. Jamie Lee Curtis guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: buck rogers tv show, buck rogers, buck rogers in the 25th century, space opera, sci-fi, gil gerard, capt buck rogers, erin gray, col wilma deering, tim o'connor, dr elias huer, felix silla, twiki, jamie lee curtis, michael delano, bert rosario, unchained woman
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.