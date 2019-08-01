Buck goes on trial for his life when he's accused of being responsible for the nuclear holocaust that wiped out the Earth, and a probe of his own memory proves his guilt and condemns him to death.
Appearing:
Tags: buck rogers tv show, buck rogers, buck rogers in the 25th century, space opera, sci-fi, gil gerard, capt buck rogers, erin gray, wilma deering, wilfrid hyde-white, felix silla, thom christopher, dr goodfellow, hawk, william sylvester, buck young, testimony of a traitor
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.