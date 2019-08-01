Journey to Oasis: Part 1

A shuttle carrying Buck, Wilma, an alien ambassador, Hawk and Dr. Goodfellow crashes en route to a vital peace conference, and Wilma falls in love with the ambassador. Mark Lenard guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: buck rogers tv show, buck rogers, buck rogers in the 25th century, space opera, sci-fi, gil gerard, capt buck rogers, erin gray, wilma deering, twiki, wilfrid hyde-white, felix silla, thom christopher, dr goodfellow, hawk, mark lenard, paul carr, journey to oasis
