Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
S1 E2303/27/80

Flight of the War Witch: Part 1
Buck makes a daring journey through a black hole into an alternate universe where he must join forces with his archenemy, Princess Ardala, to save a peaceful planet. Julie Newmar guest stars.

