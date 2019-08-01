Main Content

S1 E2203/20/80

Buck's Duel to the Death

Buck's life is at stake when he battles a cruel dictator who ruthlessly vanquishes his opponents with deadly blasts of electricity.

TV-PGDrama Primetime Full Episode
Available until 12/31/22
Go to show page
Tags: buck rogers tv show, buck rogers, buck rogers in the 25th century, space opera, Sci-Fi, Gil Gerard, capt buck rogers, erin gray, col wilma deering, tim o'connor, dr elias huer, felix silla, twiki, keith andes, william smith, fred sadoff, buck's duel with death
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.